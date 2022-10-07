Grab This Incredible $200 Bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook

If you’re new to sports betting or simply haven’t gotten around to signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook yet, there is no better way to get started than with this amazing offer. Simply bet $5, Win $200 when your first moneyline bet wins.

That represents an incredible 40-1 odds boost just for signing up.

Here’s how it works: Bet $5 on any team to win. This includes NFL, college football, NHL, etc. If you are correct, you’ll pocket $200 in profit. That represents an unbelievable 40-to-1 odds boost, available after you make your initial deposit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

You can click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and claim this offer.

Bet $5 on any NFL team to win this week and DraftKings Sportsbook will load your account with $200 in free bets if your team wins. That represents an unbelievable 40-to-1 odds boost. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

How to Claim your offer with FanDuel Sportsbook:

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here Make your first deposit Bet $5+ on any pre-game moneyline Win $200 in free bets if your team wins