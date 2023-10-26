That Was Quick: NCAA Already On Michigan’s Campus To Investigate Alleged Sign-Stealing, Interviewing Jim Harbaugh Staff Members

Videos by OutKick

The NCAA usually takes its precious time to start an investigation into an allegation, but not this week. According to a report, NCAA investigators are on the Michigan campus, and looking into the sign sealing reports.

Usually the NCAA takes longer than a pizza delivery on a Friday night, but a week after the investigation started, it has boots on the ground in Ann Arbor. It’s clear that the NCAA officials want to figure out how far this alleged scheme really goes.

According to ESPN, the NCAA has begun searching computers and electronics of Michigan staffers, which it hopes leads to answers. As reported by the Washington Post, the investigation into Michigan started earlier this season, and a law firm has video evidence and computer hard drives that multiple coaches used, not just Connor Stalions.

Also, the NCAA has interviewed Michigan staff members about their involvement in the sign stealing scheme, involving Connor Stalions, which the AP has reported.

One report is refuting the AP story that coaches on the staff have been interviewed.

Multiple sources have told me the NCAA has not yet interviewed any of Michigan’s football staff — the coaches attended practice Wednesday and are on the road recruiting (Michigan does not have a game on Saturday) — angelique (@chengelis) October 26, 2023

Now, this is a wait-and-see approach, as the Big Ten awaits word of what the NCAA finds regarding this matter. At the end of the day, it will most likely be the conference that makes a decision on Michigan this season, not the NCAA. As we’ve seen in the past, the organization has a reputation of taking its time on cases, but this one is certainly different.

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to media during the post-game press conference after a college football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium on October 14 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 52-7. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Report States That Law Firm Has Michigan Schedules, Travel Budgets, Videos

One of the key pieces of new reporting is that the law firm has interviewed people that have knowledge of Michigan’s scouting practices. Also, the Washington Post says that the firm that initiated the investigation has evidence regarding the schedule for Michigan’s sign-stealing travel for the entire season, along with budgets for the trips.

Also, the report states that the law firm has evidence that shows the participants were going to spend around $15,000 during the 2023 season to gather intel on upcoming, and potential opponents. The firm also reportedly has photos of the people involved in the operation, with evidence that videos from the games were then uploaded to a computer hard drive used by Connor Stalions and other Michigan coaches.

Now we wait to see what comes from this investigation into the scheme, with the NCAA now speaking with Michigan coaches and Jim Harbaugh.

This investigation is only getting started, so continue following OutKick for more information.