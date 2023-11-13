Against The World: Ongoing Drama Between Jim Harbaugh, Big Ten Paying Off For Michigan Student Athletes With NIL

Videos by OutKick

You know that old saying, ‘There’s no such thing as bad press’? Well, Michigan student athletes are certainly paying attention to the ongoing saga with Jim Harbaugh, even outside the football program. Thanks to NIL.

In the aftermath of the Big Ten suspending Jim Harbaugh for the reaming three games of the regular season, the Wolverines are cashing in on NIL. Thanks to the narrative around the country that it’s Michigan against the world, it’s the student athletes in all sports that are seeing the effects.

It was announced on Sunday by the Valiant Management Group that over $50,000 has been raised over the past 48 hours from merchandise sales. The group launched an apparel line with the ‘Michigan vs. Everybody’ slogan, which has been the rallying cry for Wolverine fans since the investigation started.

Turns out, the slogan is a money maker for Michigan athletes, with 100% of the funds raised from merchandise sales going directly to athletes in every sport. So, if you thought this slogan would just fizzle away, Michigan fans certainly have other plans.

Michigan Fans > Everybody Else



Thanks to YOU, over $50,000 was raised in less than 48 hours.



100% of those funds go directly to University of Michigan student-athletes from ALL sports. #MichiganVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/IGktIourQU — Valiant Management Group (@valiantuofm) November 12, 2023

What’s Next For Michigan, Jim Harbaugh And Big Ten?

The next showdown between all three sides will take place in a court room this Friday. Jim Harbaugh filed a motion that would’ve put him on the Michigan sidelines this past Saturday against Penn State. But, presiding judge Timothy Connors did not grant the motion, but told all parties they would have to present their case in the court room.

Most folks thought this would’ve been a slam dunk to get a temporary restraining order on the decision Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti made to suspend Harbaugh. But, obviously this didn’t play out how Michigan lawyers thought it would, forcing them to face the judge, with a game against Maryland being slated for Saturday.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on prior to the start of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

If the judge does not side with the plaintiffs (Harbaugh, Michigan), then the Wolverines will be without Jim Harbaugh for the final two games of the regular season. Unfortunately, this also includes the highly anticipated matchup with Ohio State that should decide which team plays for the Big Ten championship.

The next four days will see this case continue play-out in the court of public opinion, before it’s actually heard in a courtroom. Until then, we will continue to hear how Michigan plans to attack this injunction, along with Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti.

In the meantime, the ‘Michigan vs. Everybody’ campaign is out in full-force, with student athletes in Ann Arbor now benefitting. It’s good to see athletes from all sports getting a piece of the pie, with a story that isn’t going away anytime soon.