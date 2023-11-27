Michigan High School Football Player Pulls Off Insane Behind-The-Back Interception In State Championship Game

Videos by OutKick

That’s it, this year’s contest is over, the best football play of 2023 took place over the weekend and it didn’t happen in an NFL or college game, but instead the Division 1 high school state championship in Michigan with a player pulling off a behind-the-back interception.

The state title game between Belleville High School and Southfield A&T had all sorts of hype heading into the contest, and it certainly lived up to it thanks to the insane play by Belleville’s Adrian Walker Jr. and an upset nobody could’ve predicted.

Belleville entered the contest winners of 38 straight games and two-time defending state champions. Walker’s play during the first quarter was a direct representation of Belleville’s dominance over the last two years and counting.

Southfield A&T jumped to an early 6-0 lead and after getting the ball back, quarterback Isaiah Marshall tried to connect on a pass across the middle of the field, but only managed to find Walker who made an unreal play on the football.

After somehow getting two hands on the ball, Walker couldn’t control it or his body while spinning in mid-air. With his back turned toward the football, he quickly threw both hands behind his back to haul in the interception.

That’s one of the most ridiculously athletic plays ever pulled off on a football field. It doesn’t matter that it’s in a high school game, that is a mindboggling play from Walker.

Unfortunately for Walker, it wasn’t a fairytale ending for Belleville as it was stunned by Southfield A&T 36-32 thanks to a strong game from Marshall, who is headed to Kansas next season as a three-star prospect.

As for Walker, he has one more year of high school remaining but has already received offers from Michigan State, Colorado, LSU, Marshall and others.