Alabama High School Football Team Forfeits Win After Players Receive Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Cards That Weren’t Even Used

Tuscaloosa County knocked off Central-Tuscaloosa 24-21 in Week 1 of the Alabama high school football season on August 25. The next week, Tuscaloosa County beat up on Bessemer City 55-33, but was forced to forfeit its Week 2 win after it was discovered some players were handed Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards after the season-opening win.

Two players who were handed gift cards played in the win over Bessemer City and the Alabama High School Athletic Association reacted by forcing Tuscaloosa County to forfeit the 22-point win.

We’re punishing high school football players and teams over a piece of plastic and some wings now. That’s where we’re at, apparently.

“It should be understood that the NCAA’s NIL does NOT apply to current high school student-athletes,” a memo from the athletic association stated. “Current high school student-athletes CANNOT earn money or accept money (cash, check, Venmo, Apple Pay, gift cards, checks, etc.) as a result of their connection to their high school team.

The worst part of the story? Tuscaloosa County head coach Adam Winergarden told AL.com that the gift cards weren’t even used. A football team of young teenagers had a win taken from them, and they didn’t even get to eat the free buffalo wings that forced the forfeit.

“We got a call from the (Alabama High School Athletic Association) that we had some athletes recognized by receiving some cards to eat at Buffalo Wild Wings,” Winegarden said. “Since they received those gift cards, it broke their status as amateur athletes.”

An unnamed school snitched on Tuscaloosa County after seeing the gift cards being awarded in a social media post.

“Winning is difficult at any point. The whole situation is highly disappointing for sure. I’ve never had to forfeit a game in my career. To forfeit one over something like this really stings,” a statement from the Tuscaloosa County School System read in part. “It’s not like we are playing someone who didn’t make a bona fide move. It came down to semantics and how kids are recognized, and that is pretty disappointing.”

Disappointing indeed.