Lights Out Action: East Tennessee High School Game Has Wild Ending, With Stadium Going Pitch Black On Final Drive

High school football is in full swing around the country and one game in Tennessee ended under some wild circumstances. Alcoa and Bearden squared off on Friday night in a heated game that saw players sit in the dark, with just under a minute to play.

It all went down just outside of Knoxville on Friday evening in Alcoa, as both teams battled for four quarters, leading to a dramatic finish.

Bearden trailed 17-13 late in the fourth quarter of the rivalry game, with a chance to win it on the final drive. Both teams battled all night, leading to this intense finish. But something strange was about to happen, as Alcoa was trying to prevent Bearden from scoring the late touchdown.

Bearden led the game 13-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Earlier in the 4th quarter, Bearden fumbled the ball at the 1-yard line, which could’ve extended the lead to 20-10, almost sealing the win. Alcoa drove 99 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown off a 16-yard run to take the 17-13 lead with 1:30 remaining in the game.

That’s The Night The Lights Went Out In Tennessee (God Bless Reba)

This is where things got a bit crazy on a hot East Tennessee night.

Bearden was driving for the game-winner, there was under a minute remaining, the crowd looked to be in a frenzy. The Bulldogs quarterback scrambled outside the pocket, but could not find an open receiver.

As he released the ball, throwing it out of bounds, the lights all of the sudden turned off inside the stadium, just as the ball was sailing for the sidelines. They now had a problem on their hands, with the crowd turning on their cell-phone lights.

With under 50secs left and Bearden trying to get a game wining TD, the lights are all of a sudden out pic.twitter.com/jKWNI4UZI3 — PrepXtra (@prepxtra) August 26, 2023

But it wasn’t as if somebody just went to the power box and flipped a switch to turn them back on. No, this was going to take a minute. Considering the circumstances, the last thing Bearden needed was a stoppage of play, especially one that took almost 10 minutes to fix.

8mins in the lights turning off and players are sitting pic.twitter.com/G7LwFK33LZ — PrepXtra (@prepxtra) August 26, 2023

As for Alcoa, I’d imagine they weren’t complaining much, as this gave them an opportunity to collect themselves for the final few plays. And no, I’m not implying that Alcoa intentionally shut the lights off. It’s almost 100 degrees in East Tennessee and this stuff happens.

But man, this was some horrible timing for Bearden. The break in action led to a pretty cool scene of band members playing some tunes, while the student section lit up the field, under a bright moon.

Unfortunately for the visiting Bulldogs, they failed to convert and turned the ball over on downs, with Alcoa getting the 17-13 win.

We’re going to see some wild finishes around high school football this season, but I’m not sure folks in attendance will forget the night the lights went out in Alcoa.