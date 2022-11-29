Michigan QB And Big Ten Champion Enters The Transfer Portal

Cade McNamara’s time at Michigan has come to an end.

The talented quarterback is in the transfer portal after losing his starting job to J.J. McCarthy. He’ll have two years of eligibility left wherever he lands.

Michigan QB Cade McNamara has entered the portal as a grad transfer, @TheAthletic has learned. — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 28, 2022

McNamara is also currently dealing with a knee injury that kept him sidelined for the vast majority of the season.

Cade McNamara will have plenty of suitors.

There’s no doubt McNamara’s phone is going to blow up with teams chasing him now that he’s in the portal.

In 2021, he led Michigan to the Big Ten title, a dominating win over Ohio State and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

He was a shot of life into a Wolverines squad that felt like it was dying. There’s no 2021 run without Cade McNamara.

Cade McNamara will transfer from Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

In his career at Michigan, he’s thrown for 3,181 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The stats aren’t eye-popping, but he wins at a very high level. That’s the only stat that truly matters at the end of the day.

If you’re a P5 team that needs a QB, you have to pick up the phone and dial McNamara to gauge his interest. As a Wisconsin fan, I’d love to see Luke Fickell bring him to Madison. He’s a much more proven QB than Graham Mertz.

Where will Michigan QB Cade McNamara transfer to? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

No matter where he goes, one program is going to score a very solid and steady leader. That much is for sure.