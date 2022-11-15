Michigan QB Out For The Rest Of The Season

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara’s year has come to an end.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh told the media Monday that the pro-style quarterback is done for the rest of the season after having knee surgery, according to 247Sports. He last played against UConn in September, which is when he suffered his knee injury.

McNamara started the season splitting reps with J.J. McCarthy, but ultimately lost the starting QB battle to the younger dual-threat passer.

Michigan will be without backup QB Cade McNamara the rest of the season. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

However, McNamara is definitely a very solid player. Last season, he threw for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns as he led the Wolverines to the Big Ten title, a win over Ohio State and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

If McCarthy hadn’t elevated his play in a significant way from last season, McNamara would still 100% be the starting quarterback for the Wolverines.

Michigan QB Cade McNamara is done for the season after surgery. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If McNamara wants to continue playing college football, it’s definitely an option. The senior quarterback is eligible for a medical redshirt after only making three appearances this season.

Even though he lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy early in the season, Cade McNamara could easily start at the vast majority of P5 programs.

Cade McNamara out for the year. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Hopefully, he’s able to heal up and get back on the field somewhere next season. You never want to see someone have their season end because of an injury. As a football fan, I definitely want to see Cade McNamara continue his career, whether it’s at Michigan or not.