Michigan Responds To Big Ten, Tony Petitti. Wolverines Object To Punishment Of Football Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan has sent a lengthy response to the Big Ten over the recent alleged actions of sign stealing regarding Connor Stalions, and Jim Harbaugh. According to multiple reports, the school has laid out why it does not think Harbaugh should be suspended.

The response, which Yahoo Sports obtained, states that Michigan has claimed that action from the Big Ten is also a breach of the conference handbook. Also, the discipline of Jim Harbaugh “would exceed the commissioner’s authority under the sportsmanship policy,” which conference members agree upon.

Also in the 10 page response to the Big Ten, Michigan has reportedly included documents pertaining to opposing schools having its signs, which they claim were stolen. The school has also made it known, that any type of punishment at this time would be ‘disproportionate; with other teams also sharing signs.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen with University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono following the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

One Of This Bigger Points Michigan Has Made In Response

But, one of the bigger points made by the school is the ‘unadjudicated’ breaking of rules can not fall under the sportsmanship category.

This comes days after the Big Ten laid out a deadline of Wednesday for Michigan to respond to the allegations.

Now, the school will wait on Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti to make the decision on if Michigan will be punished. A main concern from the school is that the conference is moving too quickly, and any suspension Jim Harbaugh would force the school to file an injunction in court.

The school does not feel due process has taken place, and is ready to fight the Big Ten in this matter. specially if the conference hands down a suspension of Harbaugh.

We now wait to see how the Big Ten responds, and if it does end up suspending Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Wolverines will now wait, hoping its response clears the way for the conference not to suspend Harbaugh. The Wolverines are preparing for a battle in the courtroom.