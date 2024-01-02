Michigan WR Trolls Alabama In Brutal Fashion After Playoff Win

Videos by OutKick

Michigan receiver Roman Wilson didn’t wait to dig the knife a bit deeper after beating Alabama in the playoff.

The Wolverines beat Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide 27-20 in an all-time classic Rose Bowl matchup that needed overtime to crown a winner.

No matter what team you were supporting, it was simply an awesome game of college football. It represented everything we love about the sport, and Michigan fans were amped up to see the Wolverines finally punch a ticket to the title game.

Michigan beat Alabama to advance to the College Football Playoff title game. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Michigan WR Roman Wilson trolls Alabama.

While fans were excited, receiver Roman Wilson really took things to a new level. He hopped on TikTok and posted a video that brutally trolled the Crimson Tide.

Inject this kind of pettiness right into my veins. Smash the play button below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is the kind of energy and passion fans crave. This video was posted roughly around 10:00 p.m. EST. That means it went up roughly an hour or so after the game ended.

Roman Wilson didn’t even wait to take his pads off before plunging the knife deeper into Alabama and fans of the team.

If that’s not ruthless, then I don’t know what is.

Michigan receiver Roman Wilson trolls Alabama in hilarious fashion after advancing to the national title game. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Something tells me Roman Wilson is definitely not a popular man in Alabama after Monday night. He hauled in 73 receiving yards and a touchdown to help eliminate the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban, and then hopped on TikTok to dance on their grave. Absolute savage, and I’m sure Michigan fans are amped to see it. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are rolling. Next up is Washington!