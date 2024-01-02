Michigan’s Instant Classic Rose Bowl Victory Wraps With Breath-Taking On-Field Moments (PHOTOS)

Videos by OutKick

PASADENA, Calif. — We may never get another Rose Bowl quite like this … so let’s marvel at it.

Monday’s 27-20 overtime win by Michigan, defeating the Crimson Tide, turned into a game worth etching into the College Football Playoff pantheon. In the final year of its four-team format, a Rose Bowl Semifinal is how you go out.

An All-Time Rose Bowl Clash

The game had controversy; two teams often described by college football fans as “despicable” (light form of respect thrown in); add on top of all that … the freakin’ Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California!

There you have one of the more breath-taking experiences a college football writer can take in.

Jim Harbaugh and Blake Corum taking in the win. Special moment between the two. @Outkick pic.twitter.com/Pf36KLuMMH — Alejandro Avila (@AlejandroAveela) January 2, 2024

With utmost thanks to OutKick and OutKick’s irreplaceable Trey Wallace, I soaked in all that good info like Connor Stalions.

From the media events to the final showdown, the Rose Bowl Stadium and the folks at Providence provided an indelible experience to fans of the sport.

The ‘Granddaddy of them All’

Monday’s experience of being on the field and hearing the full tenor of ‘Bama and Michigan fans (mostly Michigan fans) go at each others’ throats is the type of matchup that only delivers. It’s a truth as old as Jack Harbaugh — who looks in great shape — but the reality of college football remains: the more hated the teams, the better the game.

‘Bama. Michigan.

Nick Saban. Jim Harbaugh.

That’s the “Granddaddy of Them All.”

Michigan President Santa Ono embraces and daps up Jim Harbaugh after the game.



Together forever? @Outkick pic.twitter.com/tBc0BdLrni — Alejandro Avila (@AlejandroAveela) January 2, 2024

Cam Goode: “We beat Alabama FAIR and square.”



Later adds, “We were more shocked Florida State didn’t make it. We weren’t worried about Bama …” pic.twitter.com/WYcKUxtPmX — Alejandro Avila (@AlejandroAveela) January 2, 2024

Michigan President Santa Ono is rest for one more game, with a national title on the line. @AlejandroAveela pic.twitter.com/rrrFgAz9kK — OutKick (@Outkick) January 2, 2024

Jack Harbaugh leading chants on the field following the Michigan win pic.twitter.com/kbVgsZOhTP — OutKick (@Outkick) January 2, 2024

Kudos to Michigan fans, who painted the traditionally rouge Rose Bowl Stadium into a field of blue and yellow. For all the haters the Wolverines gather, they’ve got one hell of a dedicated base.

On a chilly New Year’s Day in Pasadena, Wolverine fans boomed at every highlight by Michigan, nearly breaking glass when Michigan WR Tyler Morris ran for a 38-yard catch and run in the second quarter. Rose Bowl Stadium erupted on the last drive that saw Michigan’s defense stop Jalen Milroe on a fourth-and-3.

Then came random moments of unity, like the 100,000 and likely more in attendance busting into song when “Mr. Brightside” came on during the game. Give DJ Rose Bowl a raise, the man deserves it.

Michigan fans singing Mr. Brightside by The Killers at the Rose Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Hs0yYOXmRm — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 2, 2024

Running onto the field halfway through the fourth quarter, rolling into overtime and standing five feet away from Pat McAfee was pretty great. No doubt about it.

Best of all was the mutual reaction by Michigan players and staff: “amazing.” When they weren’t speechless, that’s how Michigan personnel described the experience of beating ‘Bama on Monday night.

“Feels amazing, I can’t really describe it,” said the triumphant Michigan QB, J.J. McCarthy.

JJ McCarthy feels euphoric after the Rose Bowl win. @Outkick pic.twitter.com/jTnzPpYaiR — Alejandro Avila (@AlejandroAveela) January 2, 2024

At almost every turn after Michigan’s win, when the team and fans all huddled at midfield to celebrate, you couldn’t walk several steps before running into a Michigan player or parent in emotion. One older gentleman cried and said, “It was time.”

The Wolverines faced “cheating” jabs in the lead-up to the game, during the game and after the game.

At the end of that rollercoaster week in SoCal, Michigan players, and even Jim Harbaugh, appeared out of breath. In the locker room, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter lauded his players for executing their schematics, notably stuffing Jalen Milroe on the final play.

Minter said his unit was focused, giving a long stare off into the distance at times, looking relieved.

Milroe is certainly deserving of his flowers (pun intended) but can Minter and Co. withstand a potential matchup with Michael Penix, Jr.?

Back to the pressure cooker, Michigan goes.

One thing’s for sure, where Michigan travels, so will the Maize and Blue faithful.

“Best Michigan win of all time,” was also thrown around. Once by Jack Harbaugh.

Scenes From Rose Bowl 2024

