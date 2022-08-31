Michele Tafoya Tells Tomi Lahren Her 2024 Election Predictions

Michele Tafoya, former NFL sideline reporter and host of “Sideline Sanity,” discussed her 2024 Presidential Election predictions with Tomi on Tomi Lahren is Fearless.

Tafoya said predicting who will run in the 2024 election is like predicting who will be in the Super Bowl in August.

“I don’t know. But here’s what I do think. You know, people who think that Joe Biden is going to run again, I think are mistaken,” Tafoya said. “I don’t think his party wants him to run again and I don’t think he’s going to be up to running again. We’re only two years in and we’re seeing how fragile I think that this gentleman is. So I don’t think he’s going to run.”

Tafoya continued: “Having said that, I think that someone like Gavin Newsom could be looking to step into that void, which if you want the rest of the country to look like California, that’s a very scary, scary thought to me, having family in California, born and raised there.”

She said for the Republican side, she knows that Trump wants to run.

“It’s interesting. Even some of my Hispanic relatives that I’ve been visiting with lately or having contact with lately who may have voted for Trump the first time around,” she said. “I don’t think it’s good for the country for him to run a second time around, not because of his policies, but because of what a lightning rod he is. And he is a divisive character no matter what, no matter how much good he may do from the White House in terms of moving the country forward.”

Tafoya said Trump is a polarizing character, and she would prefer to see someone like Ron DeSantis run.

“I think he’s proven he has a terrific track record and I think it comes without that extra baggage,” she said. “So I guess I’m going to welcome all Trump lovers bashing me now. But that’s just an honest assessment of the picture from from my point of view.”

Watch the full episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless on YouTube.

Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.