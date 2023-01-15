Michael Vick Says Lamar Jackson Should ‘Put A Brace On It’ And Play

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he’s not medically ready to go. But Michael Vick isn’t buying it.

On “FOX NFL Kickoff” Saturday, Vick said Jackson should suit up for the Ravens’ Wild Card matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

“It’s the playoffs, man. You’re three games away,” Vick said. “Put a brace on and let’s go.”

Co-hosts Sean Payton and Charles Woodson said it’s not fair to speak on Jackson’s medical status, but Vick didn’t back down.

“I played the whole season on a sprained MCL,” he said.

Lamar Jackson hasn’t played or practiced since Dec. 4.

The All-Pro quarterback, who is in the final year of his contract, suffered a knee injury in Week 13. But many have speculated there might be another factor at play — like the fact that Jackson has not signed a long-term deal with the team despite offers.

Jackson took it upon himself to provide clarity on his injury Thursday.

remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance. 💜💜 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 12, 2023

This Twitter update didn’t sit right with former NFL coach Sean Payton.

“I’m hearing grumblings from a number of folks that there are teammates that feel like his process has been slower than expected,” Payton said. “I just don’t like it. The team’s more important right now than you.”

Payton also made a bold prediction for next season.

“I don’t see this player back in Baltimore next year,” he said.

Lamar Jackson hasn’t played or practiced since suffering a PCL sprain in Week 13’s win over the Denver Broncos. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Ravens will take on the Bengals on Sunday night without Lamar Jackson.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh did not announce a starting QB for Sunday’s game. The team plans to play both Tyler Huntley and rookie Anthony Brown, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting.

In five games, Huntley has completed 67 percent of his passes but also has 43 rushing attempts. Brown completed 19-of-44 passes (none for touchdowns) in last week’s loss to the Bengals and threw two interceptions.

Those numbers don’t inspire a whole lot of confidence when you’re up against Joe Burrow and the defending AFC Champs, who are currently riding an eight-game win streak.