Sammy Watkins Calls Out Lamar Jackson Ahead Of Wild Card Game

Is Lamar Jackson unable to play or does he simply not want to? Wide receiver Sammy Watkins seems to think it’s the latter.

In an interview with the Washington Post‘s Adam Kilgore, Watkins said he hopes Jackson “decides to play” in the Baltimore Ravens’ Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“In this league, everybody is pretty much banged up, hurt,” Watkins said. “I don’t want to speak for him and his situation and whatever he’s going through with the contracts. I don’t know what world he’s in. But for me, you got a chance to do something special. We all know with Lamar Jackson out there, this team is really freaking good, and special things can happen. He can will this team to a Super Bowl. I don’t think he’s thinking about it that way.”

Never a good thing when a wide receiver implies his quarterback isn’t invested in the team’s success.

Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the last five games due to a knee injury. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jackson, who is in the last year of his contract, hasn’t played or practiced since suffering a knee injury in Week 13. But many have speculated there might be another factor at play — like the fact that Jackson has not signed a long-term deal with the team despite offers.

“I think the world is ready to see Lamar back on the field, doing what he do best, and get all the stipulations and contract stuff behind him,” Watkins said. “I pray somebody talks to him like, ‘Man, just sign the deal.’ You know what I mean? And he get out there and hopefully, if . . . he’s healthy, he can just come play this Sunday.”

Amid speculations that he’s selfishly not playing because of an uncertain future with the team, the 26-year-old QB took it upon himself to provide clarity on his injury Thursday.

remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance. 💜💜 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 12, 2023

Still, Watkins seems to think Jackson would push through the injury if he had a contract in place.

“I hope he hobbles back out there,” Watkins said. “What a great thing it would be to see 8 touch the field this Sunday, and we go out there and blow them out. But that’s for Lamar and everybody else to figure out. Hope miraculously something happens, somebody reach out to him, whether it’s a coach or somebody, and he decides to play.”

The Ravens are set to face the Bengals Sunday evening, and it’s unclear who will take the snaps for Baltimore. Tyler Huntley started the first four games in Jackson’s absence but missed Week 18 due to shoulder and wrist injuries. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.

If Huntley can’t go either, undrafted rookie Anthony Brown will get the nod for a second-straight week. Brown completed 19-of-44 passes (none for touchdowns) in last week’s loss to the Bengals and threw two interceptions.