Michael Vick Is Starting A New NFT Company

Michael Vick recently announced his latest business venture, a digital sports memorabilia platform called FanField.

Yes, the fleet-footed ex-NFL quarterback — like so many before him — is hopping aboard the NFT train.

Excited to step into the future of sports collectibles and launch @FanFieldSports. I'm hyped to be bringing on some of the biggest names in sports, along with my Official NFT Collection coming this fall.



In an attempt to differentiate themselves from the numerous other NFT platforms, FanField will be offering “experiences” aimed at connecting athletes and their fans.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of this journey that will reshape the future of sports collectibles,” Vick said in a press release. “Sports technology is an ever-changing world, in which FanField will be the leader and pioneer. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to combine my world of sports with the metaverse.”

FanField will use an app for athletes to (digitally) hand sign collectibles. The NFT collectibles will be available in mystery boxes. And those digital boxes are supposed to create an experience akin to tearing open a pack of baseball cards.

Each collectible falls into one of five rarity categories, ranging from “Common” to “Ultimate.”

According to Vick, FanField Will Be Making Charitable Contributions

In the press release, Vick talked about how FanField will make donations to various charities.

“Connecting with my fans and followers is a lifetime dream and a source of happiness, and to be able to use this further to give back to the community with the Boys and Girls Club of America among many other charities is even better,” Vick said.

“With FanField, we will be bringing an experience to sports fans around the globe like never before, and I am looking forward to all of you joining us on our journey.”

FanField NFTs are expected to hit the market later this fall. The company will be announcing additional athletes from its roster at a later date.

Vick spent with the Falcons, Eagles, Jets, and Steelers. He holds the NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback.

