Saints WR Michael Thomas Tweets ‘Friday’ Meme After Arrest For Run-In With Construction Worker

If you’re wondering if Michael Thomas is feeling remorseful about his recent arrest, the answer is no.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver was arrested Friday after allegedly getting into a massive altercation with a man working construction on his street.

Contractor Luis Cifuentes claims Thomas attacked him, threatened him and smashed his truck with a brick because he didn’t like where his vehicle was parked.

On Saturday morning, Thomas posted a GIF on X from the movie Friday. The scene features Ronn Riser’s character Stanley saying, “Could y’all stay off my grass, please? Thank you.”

If only Thomas had asked so nicely.

Instead, according to Cifuentes, Thomas did not want the construction crew parking in the street across from his home. The three-time Pro Bowler allegedly made multiple threats. That includes telling the man that if he didn’t move the vehicles, he would get a “brick or a bullet” in his car.

The New Orleans Saints are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more details. It is not yet known if Thomas will play Sunday night against the Vikings.

The Internet Has Jokes About Michael Thomas Arrest

Thomas isn’t the only one making light of the situation. Plenty of fans weighed in, too.

Let’s take a look at some of the memes circling the Internet after the 30 year old’s arrest.

Michael Thomas when the neighbors are having a party pic.twitter.com/3yRWrULJ3I — NFL Memes (@NFLHateMemes) November 11, 2023

Michael Thomas when someone uses his driveway to turn around pic.twitter.com/6d49TEa4dT — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) November 11, 2023

michael thomas when a little kid rides his bike on his driveway pic.twitter.com/8A7dkIoONp — 🦄 (@arkeshrayyy) November 11, 2023

oh no Michael Thomas 💀 pic.twitter.com/Jmz2eECN45 — Fantasy Gazette (@FantasyGazette_) November 11, 2023

Michael Thomas when someone parks on the public street by his house pic.twitter.com/kmm61IGQd9 — Kyle ☁️ (@KSongzx23) November 11, 2023

Michael Thomas: “Told ya. Don’t be parkin in my spot!” pic.twitter.com/dn9v0akWWi — MandaFLOORian (@dom_q94) November 11, 2023

Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Alvin Kamara in the prison football league pic.twitter.com/aSdH7uWR6B — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) November 11, 2023

Everyone is having fun out here except the Saints’ public relations team.

Thomas is, of course, the second Saints wide receiver to find himself in the custody of Kenner Police in the past 19 days. On Oct. 23, Chris Olave was arrested for reckless operation of a motor vehicle while traveling 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Unfortunately, Olave missed the opportunity to post a Ricky Bobby GIF.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.