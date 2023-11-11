Michael Thomas Allegedly Smashes Man’s Truck With A Brick, Police Involved: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas allegedly got into a massive altercation Friday with a man working construction on his street.

Contractor Luis Cifuentes alleges Thomas attacked him, threatened him and smashed his truck with a brick over not liking where his vehicle was parked, according to WDSU.

“He drives up, and I see him get out, and I was like, I don’t know what he’s doing, I’m just worried about my job site, and he walks up to this big pile of sand and grabs a brick, and he throws it at my car, and the guys are like, ‘Hey, man your truck, your truck!’ Oh, dude, he’s actually doing something. So, I grab my phone and I start recording him. And he saw I was recording him and he grabbed my phone and grabbed and pushed me,” Cifuentes told WDSU late Friday night.

Michael Thomas allegedly attacks man over parked vehicle. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Michael Thomas accused of attacking man.

The NFL receiver is accused of throwing two breaks at Cifuentes and attempting to get his phone to delete the videos.

Thomas is also accused of telling Cifuentes during a different altercation that vehicles would get a “brick or bullet” if they were parked where the NFL player didn’t want them to be.

Witnesses say Thomas was eventually placed in a police car, but it’s unclear as of Saturday morning whether or not he was actually arrested. You can watch the report from WDSU below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

A contractor working in Michael Thomas' neighborhood spoke with WDSU exclusively about an alleged confrontation he had with the Saints star. We have reached out with Kenner PD for more information and have not heard back. @wdsu pic.twitter.com/UWhpsWJAQo — Eli Brand (@EliBrandTV) November 11, 2023

The New Orleans Saints are aware of the alleged situation with Thomas and are in the process of gathering more details, according to NBC Sports.

WDSU also reported Cifuentes still has video of the incident that hasn’t been shown to the public yet. If that does become public and it’s as bad as alleged, Thomas could find himself in trouble with the league.

Allegedly attacking someone over where their vehicle is parked and smashing it with a brick is an incredibly stupid decision if true.

Saints reportedly aware of altercation involving Michael Thomas. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Check back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them on this developing situation with Micheal Thomas.