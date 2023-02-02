Coban Porter, Michael Porter Jr.’s Brother, Charged With Vehicular Homicide

Videos by OutKick

Coban Porter, the younger brother of Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr., has been charged with vehicular homicide following a January car crash that killed a 42-year-old woman.

Porter, a sophomore basketball player at the University of Denver, was involved in the crash that took place just before 2 AM on January 22. The probable cause statement reveals he was driving around 50 mph when he ran a red light. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, while the male passenger in the car was injured.

Porter has been charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, vehicular homicide for reckless driving, vehicular assault while driving under the influence, and vehicular assault for reckless driving.

Coban Porter’s next court appearance is set for February 6.

Michael Porter Jr. (left) was drafted 14th overall after spending one year at Missouri. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Porter Jr. missed the Denver Nuggets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder four days after the accident for personal reasons, but the organization has said he was not involved in the accident.

Porter averaged over 11 points last season as a freshman for the University of Denver a year ago but has been nursing a torn ACL that he suffered this offseason.

There is a third Porter brother who plays basketball as well, Jontay, who currently plays for the G-League Wisconsin Herd after featuring in 11 games for the Memphis Grizzlies a few seasons ago.