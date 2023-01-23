Coban Porter, Michael Porter Jr.’s Brother, Arrested In Connection With Deadly Car Crash

Michael Porter Jr.’s younger brother, Coban Porter, was arrested early Sunday morning in connection to a deadly car crash in Denver.

Coban, a sophomore guard at the University of Denver, was arrested on the scene of suspension of vehicular homicide according to Denver police spokesman Kurt Barnes. The crash happened around 1:54 AM MT and one driver died at the scene.

Porter Jr. missed the Denver Nuggets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday for personal reasons, but the organization has said he was not involved in the accident.

Coban averaged over 11 points last season as a freshman for the University of Denver a year ago, but has been nursing a torn ACL that he suffered this offseason.

Porter Jr. was selected 14th overall by the Nuggets after spending one year at the University of Missouri where he played in just three games with the Tigers. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 16.2 points this season while helping the Nuggets sit atop the Western Conference 47 games into the season.

There is a third Porter brother who plays basketball as well, Jontay, who currently plays for the G-League Wisconsin Herd after featuring in 11 games for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2020-21 season.