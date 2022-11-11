Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. Lost $12K in Personal Items, Including Designer Handbags And A Bible, To Thieves In Indy

Another reminder that no one — not even NBA players — is safe from the booming crime wave in America. Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter, Jr. was victimized in a severe case of theft during a trip to Indianapolis this week to face the Pacers.

The loss was felt mentally and spiritually.

Porter had roughly $12,000 worth of personal items taken from his hotel room, including: two Louis Vuitton handbags, a gold bracelet, $8,000 in cash and a Bible, according to the Indianapolis Police report.

Per Fox59, the incident occurred at the Conrad Indianapolis hotel near Monument Circle on Washington Street.

Denver has not commented on the situation, but initial reports indicate that the incident occurred Tuesday evening as the Nuggets arrived to face off against Indiana on Wednesday.

No suspect(s) has been identified as of current reporting. Porter was not in the hotel room at the time of the theft.

Porter played 36 minutes and tallied 17 points, six rebounds and two assists to help Denver beat the Indiana Pacers, improving to 8-3. He did not record a steal, coincidentally.

According to NeighborhoodScout.com, Indianapolis experiences 36.05 property crimes per 1,000 residents, among the highest rates in the nation.

MPJ was heavily in the news cycle during the pandemic as one of the few NBA athletes that rejected taking the vaccine, going against the NBA’s requirement in 2020.

The theft was a tragic loss for Porter, but realistically a small drop in a big bucket after Porter signed a five-year max extension worth up to $207 million in 2021.

