Michael Penix Gifts Texas Bulletin Board Material, Plays Dangerous Game With His Words

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. made the one mistake no player wants to make ahead of a big game:

Handing his opponent fresh and crispy bulletin board material.

The Huskies play Texas Monday night for a chance to play in the national title game, and the Longhorns are currently a -4.5 favorite as of publication.

Jim Harbaugh already gave Alabama some free bulletin board material after comparing Jalen Milroe to Michigan’s backup QB. Apparently, Penix didn’t get the message that you never want to cross that line because that’s what he appeared to do while discussing Texas’ defensive line.

Michael Penix Jr. gifts Texas some free bulletin board material. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

Michael Penix hands Texas some free motivation.

“I’m not going to lie, their D-line is good. But at the same time, they haven’t played our o-line. They play good ball, but I wouldn’t say we’re playing the 49ers’ D-line or the Eagles’ D-line, so we’ll be good,” Penix told the media Thursday, according to Longhorns Country.

Certainly not the most incendiary comments we’ve ever heard from a player, but 100% bulletin board material that’s now been handed to the Longhorns.

He probably would have been fine if he’d ended it after “They play good ball.” That would have left Penix’s statement at, “I’m not going to lie, their D-line is good. But at the same time, they haven’t played our o-line. They play good ball.”

It acknowledges Texas has some studs up front, praises his own OL and leaves it there. Instead, the dual-threat QB took it an extra step by declaring the Longhorns aren’t an NFL team and Washington will “be good.”

Bulletin board material if I’ve ever seen it.

Will Washington and Michael Penix upset Texas? (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

Whenever it comes to media and game prep, saying less is almost always the best idea. It’s just not worth the risk of giving a team extra motivation. Again, Penix’s comments are pretty vanilla, but it’s the back half of his statement that might motivate Texas to really get in the trenches and fight like hell. They now have a point to prove. We’ll find out how it shakes out Monday night in the Sugar Bowl. Hit me with your game predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.