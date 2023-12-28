Jim Harbaugh (Accidentally?) Insults Jalen Milroe, Gives Alabama Great Bulletin Board Material

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh might have accidentally handed Alabama and Jalen Milroe some incredible bulletin board material.

The Wolverines take on the Crimson Tide Monday in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, and the hype around the game is absolutely deafening.

Fans can’t wait to find out whether or not Harbaugh and the Wolverines can finally make the title game or if Nick Saban will crush their currently perfect season.

You need to check your pulse if you’re not pumped for this game.

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines play Alabama in the playoff. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh compares Jalen Milroe to backup QB.

Unfortunately for Michigan fans, Harbaugh made a bit of an eyebrow-raising comment when discussing the star QB for the Crimson Tide.

“He’s like a real polished Alex Orji. The athletic skillset, the playmaking ability, just the ability to extend plays — make plays — is really … the volume of the work and how it’s progressed is really impressive,” Harbaugh told the media Wednesday when discussing the Alabama star (via 247Sports).

Jalen Milroe is one of the best QBs in America, and Jim Harbaugh might have accidentally handed him some motivational material. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Yes, Harbaugh thinks Jalen Milroe is simply a “real polished” version of a QB buried on Michigan’s depth chart. Does he have any idea how that comes off? Sure, Harbaugh said Milroe’s growth is impressive, but that’s not the point.

The Michigan coach compared him to a backup QB who has no chance of seeing the field when it matters most for the Wolverines. Let’s compare some 2023 stats:

Jalen Milroe: 2,718 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 468 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Alex Orji: Zero passing yards, zero passing touchdowns, 69 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Practically the exact same! To the untrained eye, it might be hard to tell them apart when breaking down tape.

As the Bama Sidelines account tweeted, this comment might have people ready to put their house on the line for the Crimson Tide.

Just put my house on Alabama +1.5 — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) December 27, 2023

All Harbaugh had to say was Milroe is an impressive player, and that would have been the end of it. Instead, he called him a “real polished” version of a player who has 69 total yards on the season. Whether intentional or not, that is one hell of an insult to Milroe, and I’d make sure he knows it if I were Nick Saban.

Giving Nick Saban a month to prepare is almost always a guaranteed loss in college football. Tack on some free bulletin board material, and I don’t like this setup at all. Should Michigan fans start getting very nervous? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: It’s now an absolute lock Saban fires up the guys just like this Monday. Bet on it!