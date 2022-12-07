Top Notre Dame Tight End Declares For NFL Draft: ‘It’s Been An Honor’

Michael Mayer, one of the top tight ends in all of college football, is taking his talents to the NFL. The Notre Dame TE made it official Wednesday, tweeting that he has decided to forgo his final season.

“The time has come for me to start the next chapter of my career,” Mayer said. “It’s been an honor to wear the gold helmet and share a locker room with my brothers the past three years.”

Michael Mayer leaving Irish for NFL

Mayer, who stands at 6-4, 265-pounds, is one of the better all-around prospects in the country. Despite a pretty ‘meh’ Notre Dame passing attack this season, he still finished with 67 catches, 809 yards and nine touchdowns. He played in all 12 games.

The junior finishes his Irish career with 180 catches – good for third-most in program history – for 2,099 yards and 18 scores.

Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer is off to the NFL. (Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In 2021, Mayer ranked third in the country (FBS) among all tight ends in receptions with 71 and ranked second this season.

He also told ESPN he plans on skipping the Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

“I’ve really enjoyed my experience at Notre Dame,” Mayer added. “The first reason I picked Notre Dame was the NFL, it was on my mind a very, very long time. I saw a lot of good tight ends in in the NFL from Notre Dame. That was one of the main reasons I went there.”