Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer Delivers Scary Performance On Halloween Weekend

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer was downright SCARY this Halloween weekend.

The Junior set the all-time record for most receiving yards by a Notre Dame tight end with 1,870, surpassing former NFL tight end Tyler Eifert.

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and Halloween character Michael Myers.

Mayer has been one of sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne’s favorite targets in what has been an up and down season for the Irish. After losing to No. 2 ranked Ohio State in the season opener, the Irish would then lose to an unranked Marshall 26-21, ending their college playoff hopes.

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer sets the all-time receiving yards record for the Irish.

On Sunday Mayer led the Irish to a 41-24 victory over No. 16-ranked Syracuse. He led the team with 54 yards on 3 catches. Notre Dame running back Audric Estime dominated the ground game, rushing for 123 yards on 20 carries for 2 touchdowns. Mayer has been dominant this season with 526 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer signals for a first down. (Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He’ll have his work cut out for him next week when the 5-3 Irish host the undefeated No. 5 Clemson Tigers.

Normally children will dress up as Halloween’s Michael Myers for the scary celebration. However this year you can be sure that some future football hopefuls will be dressing as Michael Mayer.