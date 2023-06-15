Michael Jordan’s Flu Game Sneakers Fetch $1.38 Million At Auction

Videos by OutKick

This price could make you sick!

Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” sneakers have sold at Goldin Auctions for $1.38 million as someone now owns a pair of the most known single-game basketball shoes of all time.

The Jordan 12 sneakers are from Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals between the Bulls and the Jazz where Jordan put on one of the most dominant performances ever. In 44 minutes, Jordan dropped 38 points, seven rebounds and five assists all while being severely sick – thus the “Flu Game” moniker.

The greatest collectibles in the world. 😍👀



Don't miss this! Our historic #Goldin100 Auction closes this Wednesday, June 14th, with extended bidding starting at 9 PM ET. @KenGoldin



Bid now: https://t.co/Htz34tkUfL pic.twitter.com/NLNllyep1F — Goldin (@GoldinCo) June 12, 2023

THE FLU GAME IS ONE OF THE GREATEST PERFORMANCES

The story goes that Jordan didn’t really have the flu, but rather food poisoning after ordering pizza the night before in Park City, Utah. However, the Bulls team doctor believes Jordan actually had altitude sickness.

Jordan gave the sneakers to Utah Jazz ball boy Preston Truman, who later sold them in 2013 for over $104,000. Not a bad payday. That is of course until you realize that just 10 years later that price skyrocketed more than 1200% with this week’s $1.3 million auction.

Jordan’s Flu Game grew in popularity after ESPN’s The Last Dance was released at the start of the pandemic. It showcased just how ridiculous Jordan’s performance was that night and throughout the 1997 Finals when the Bulls defeated the Jazz in six games.

On this day 26 years ago, MJ gave us the "Flu Game" 🔥



38 PTS

7 REB

5 AST

44 MINS



Legendary performance.



(via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/bpGqbuhp7u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2023

Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions called the shoes “the most important and most valuable pair of sneakers that will ever be sold.”

It’s the latest piece of sports memorabilia that’s gone for big bucks in recent years as the industry continues to only grow in popularity.