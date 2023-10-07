Michael Jordan Was Present When A DJ Decided To Play The Chicago Bulls Theme Music

Videos by OutKick

Give this DJ a drink and a raise immediately!

New video has been released of Michael Jordan vacationing with his wife in Cannes visiting a bar/restaurant when suddenly the DJ begins to play Jordan’s classic Chicago Bulls “Sirius” intro song.

Michael Jordan getting excited when he heard the #Bulls intro music pic.twitter.com/qJVeqHOZQG — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) October 5, 2023

JORDAN WAS LOVING IT

As a DJ myself, it’s always a risky move to do what this guy did. Sometimes celebrities want to remain incognito or not have any attention on them – especially if they are with their family.

But at the same time, it’s your job as the person with the microphone and the aux cord to bring the hype level to the absolute max. I’m sure when there were rumblings that Jordan was there and seemingly having a good time that the DJ thought to himself “I have to play the song.” He shot his shot and damn did it work. At one point Jordan was even fist pumping along to it while his wife was clapping and loving it as well.

Michael Jordan was present when the iconic Bulls intro song was played. Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Don Grayston/NBAE via Getty Images).

Immediately I find myself back in the early 1990’s watching the NBA on NBC (another great theme song there!) with Marv Albert screaming play-by-play of Jordan and all those great Bulls teams playing the likes of the Spurs, Rockets, Jazz, Pacers, SuperSonics, Knicks – heck you name it. What a time. What a song!

HOW DID THE BULLS CHOOSE THE SONG?

In 1984, Bulls announcer Tommy Davis was sitting in a movie theater waiting for a film to start when the 114-second song build up began playing. Davis said that he found out that it was by the Alan Parsons Project and went and bought the album the next day and began practicing player introductions over the band’s “Sirius” song and the rest as they say is history.

Parsons’ version of the song has since been retired since 2004 but there are other versions that the team will still use from time to time.

None of course can compare to those glory days though when Michael Jordan proved why he is the greatest player of all-time. I mean how could he not after a walk out like this?