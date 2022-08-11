Michael Jordan NBA Finals Jersey Could Sell For $5 Million

A rare piece of Michael Jordan memorabilia is about to go under the hammer, and if You want to add to your collection, you’d better be prepared to shell out some serious cash.

A jersey worn by His Airness in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz is set to be auctioned. Bids open Sept. 6. It’s believed that the jersey could fetch up to $5 million.

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the '97-98 #NBA season, one of the most significant items from #MichaelJordan’s career and final year with the Chicago Bulls is headed to auction this fall: Jordan’s iconic 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey



Bidding opens 6 September pic.twitter.com/y30rQ6UDoa — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) August 10, 2022

Sotheby’s noted the 25th anniversary to drum up interest (like that’s even necessary) but there could be more excitement surrounding this jersey because it appeared in the acclaimed documentary series, The Last Dance.

The series chronicled the Chicago Bulls’ season which was Jordan’s last with the team. After clinching a final NBA title with the Bulls, Jordan retired for the second time, but eventually returned for two seasons with Washington Wizards.

Game-worn MJ jerseys are highly sought after by collectors, but jerseys the NBA great wore in the NBA Finals are exceptionally rare. CBS Sports reported that this is only the second one to ever come up at auction.

Jordan memorabilia always sells. Just last month, a one-of-a-kind trading card featuring pieces of jerseys worn by Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James was put up for auction. TMZ Sports reported that it is expected to be sold for more than $3 million.

