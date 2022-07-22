Trading Card Featuring Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and LeBron James Could Sell For Millions of Dollars

Collectors are known to do some crazy things when presented with unique opportunities to purchase rare merchandise.

For example, one painting by Leonardo Da Vinci sold in 2016 for a record $450 million to a Saudi prince.

While that’s a historic piece of artwork by a world famous painter, another unique collector’s item just went up for sale at Goldin Auctions.

Although not quite at the same level as Da Vinci, the card does feature memorabilia from three superstars of the sports world.

The 1 of 1 Upper Deck card contains game worn items from Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, making it one of the rarest finds in the trading card world.

The “triple logo man patch” card is a unique piece of history, combining three of the NBA’s best and most recognizable players.

On top of the incredible rarity, it’s also in perfect condition. PSA graded the card as a 10/10, making it the only “logo man” card to achieve that score.

TMZ reported that a solo version of the “logo man” card sold for $2.4 million, despite exclusively featuring LeBron, meaning this could easily exceed the $3 million mark.

Value is obviously in the eye of the beholder, but it does seem odd that the card is not team specific. Seeing jersey material from the Lakers, Bulls and Cavaliers would make it more special.

That said, when there’s only one card on earth that commemorates three all-time great NBA players, it’s already a pretty exceptional and exclusive item.