Michael Jordan Donates $10 Million To Make-A-Wish

Despite being an absolute terror on the court, Michael Jordan does have a soft side.

Jordan, the Hall of Fame GOAT basketball player, donated $10 million to help children as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The amount is the largest financial sum that’s ever been given by an individual in the foundation’s 43-year history.

In honor of his 60th birthday, our Chief Wish Ambassador Michael Jordan makes the largest individual donation in Make-A-Wish history – $10M! A supporter since '89, his bday wish is to inspire others to help grant more wishes. Join MJ: https://t.co/xRMm3MktP0 #MJWish pic.twitter.com/PEG0hS9jur — Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) February 15, 2023

JORDAN PARTNERED WITH THE FOUNDATION IN 1989

Now, some might be like “oh whatever, Jordan’s worth over a billion dollars what’s another $10 million to him?”

Well, how much money did YOU donate?

And I hope it never comes to this but, if your child was in the Make-A-Wish program, would you not want $10 million from Jordan, Shaq, A-Rod, WHOMEVER? Exactly. Ten milly is ten milly and a great gesture from MJ, hands down.

Michael Jordan is known as one of if not the greatest basketball players of all time. (Photo by Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images/Getty Images) (Set Number: X36131 TK1 )

JORDAN TURNS 60 TOMORROW

In a statement released by Jordan – who is currently the Charlotte Hornets owner, he mentioned that he decided to give $10 million in honor of his upcoming 60th birthday! (How is Michael Jordan 60 years-old already?!)

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan’s statement read. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration. I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.”

The first “wish” Jordan granted was back in 1989 and he has since granted “hundreds of wishes to children all over the world,” according to the organization.