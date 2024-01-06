Michael Bolton Reveals Brain Tumor – Needed ‘Immediate Surgery,’ Will Stop All Music Plans

Videos by OutKick

80’s superstar music singer Michael Bolton has announced that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor that required ‘immediate surgery’ a few weeks ago as he will now take a step away from music to focus on his recovery.

The 70-year-old Bolton broke the news to his fans on his Facebook page yesterday.



“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” the two-time Grammy Award winner wrote.

BOLTON UNDERWENT EMERGENCY SURGERY FOR THE TUMOR

He added that fortunately the surgery went well while also thanking his medical team. He plans on spending time with his family and loved ones as he recoups. “I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

However, due to the current circumstances the “When A Man Loves A Woman,” singer said that he will be stopping all music plans – including touring while he focuses on his health.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

“Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always, MB,” he ended his statement.

Michael Bolton has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and will stop touring plans while he recovers. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

GO SEE THE MUSIC GREATS WHILE WE STILL CAN

Bolton’s news follows a recent unfortunate number of stories that I’ve been writing in recent months about music’s legends. The fact of the matter is that our music greats are only getting older, making it imperative that we cherish them and support their live shows while we still can.

Whether it’s Neil Diamond and his Parkinson’s battle, Steven Tyler and his vocal issue that caused him to cancel the entire Aerosmith farewell tour, or Bruce Springsteen dealing with such severe stomach ulcers that he also had to at first postpone before outright cancelling his most recent tour – the greats won’t be around forever.

We wish Michael Bolton the best on his recovery. And can’t wait to see him back on stage singing all the hits that he has made throughout the decades!