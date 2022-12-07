VIDEO: Neil Diamond ‘Touching Hands’ While Battling Parkinson’s Disease

A new video shows Neil Diamond singing his hit song “Sweet Caroline,” while battling Parkinson’s disease.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer made a rare public appearance in New York City on Tuesday night, surprising fans during the Broadway debut of “A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical.” The popular song whose lyrics include “hands” and “reaching out,” means much more to Diamond these days, as he battles his illness.

Check out the video here:

Theatergoers got a special surprise last night when Neil Diamond himself led the cast and audience of “A Beautiful Noise: the Neil Diamond Musical” in a sing-along of “Sweet Caroline.”



I gotta say Neil looked good for being 81-years-old and also dealing with the neurological disorder of which there’s no cure. His voice sounded on-point. And theatergoers joined Diamond, singing in unison with him.

Diamond hasn’t performed publicly since retiring in 2018 after the Parkinson’s diagnosis. At the time, he was celebrating the third leg of his 50th Anniversary Tour.

Neil Diamond made a rare public appearance at his “A Beautiful Noise” musical. (BBC News)

“A Beautiful Noise,” is based on Diamond dealing with both the psychological and physical changes that he has had to adapt to. The narrative is inspired by his own therapy sessions throughout the last few years as he tries to figure out what the next chapter in his life will be.

Based on last night’s reaction from the audience, Diamond will hopefully realize that his book has not closed just yet.

Now go listen to “Sweet Caroline,” and have yourself a Wednesday everyone!