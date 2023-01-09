Micah Parsons Wants Sluggish Cowboys To Look In The Mirror

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wants to win a Super Bowl before he’s old and wrinkly.

OK, that’s not exactly what he said. But he does feel like the Cowboys have a limited window of opportunity.

“I’m not gonna be young forever. I already realize that,” he said. “I want to win while I’ve got this chance.”

The Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders, 26-6, in the regular season finale Sunday. Not only did Dallas look unimpressive, but no one wants to lose to a team with this guy as their mascot.

The Cowboys still finished the regular season a solid 12-5 and head into the Playoffs as the No. 5 seed. But Parsons said Sunday’s loss is a sign that the team has some soul-searching to do.

“I’m gonna look at myself in the mirror, everybody’s gonna look at their self in the mirror, and say, ‘What do we really want out of this? Do we really want to go far?'” he said. “Because these type of performances can’t happen.”

Not only did the Cowboys only put up 6 points, but quarterback Dak Prescott threw his third pick six of the season, while also having the third-worst passer rating of his career (45.8).

Prescott has been intercepted in seven consecutive games, the longest streak by any Cowboys QB since Vinny Testaverde threw one in nine-straight games in 2004.

“It’s something that, as much as you want to burn the tape and move forward, there’s a lot that we’ve got to learn from,” Prescott said.

The Cowboys will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wild Card Weekend

The Cowboys head to Tampa this weekend to take on the NFC South Champions. While the 8-9 Bucs have been inconsistent this season, quarterback Tom Brady has a pretty good track record in the Playoffs.

The two teams faced off in Week One, with Tampa Bay grabbing the win, 19-3. Prescott suffered a thumb injury during the fourth quarter of that game and missed the next six weeks.

Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 16, when the Cowboys will hope to get their act together and kickstart a Super Bowl run.

You know, while Micah Parsons is still young.