Micah Parsons Calls Out ‘Social Media Bullies’ While Defending Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson

No other quarterbacks in the NFL, other than maybe Justin Fields in Chicago, have taken more heat online and from the media than the two signal callers in New York, Zach Wilson and Daniel Jones. While some criticism is undoubtedly warranted, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons thinks it’s gone way too far.

Both the Giants and Jets are 1-3 on the season, and given both franchises’ slow starts to the season, every single finger is being pointed at Jones and Wilson. The fact that the two play in the toughest market in North American sports doesn’t help their cause either.

Things seemed to reach a boiling point after the Jets’ 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when former NFL safety turned analyst Rodney Harrison called Wilson “garbage” on national television minutes after the Jets QB put together his best performance of the season.

Parsons, who has already squared off against both Jones and Wilson this season, has had enough of the “social media bullies” trashing the two quarterbacks.

“I just feel like so many times the media just always puts those negative things on certain players,” Parsons said earlier this week, according to CBS. “I just think it’s almost like bullying online. We’re just being social media bullies. You really hate to see that. It’s one thing if you say I’m garbage to my face on the field and we’re competing and we’re hammering out and we’re in the moment. But, it’s another thing when a guy can’t defend themselves. You don’t know what’s going on in his [locker] room. You don’t know what’s going on in the team, and you’re just out there calling another man garbage on live TV.”

“I just feel like as humans and as people who have these platforms, we should just be better and more mindful of how we talk about people and how those things can impact someone. You never know what someone’s journey is. You never know what their story is. So I’m just calling out the social media bullies because we really shouldn’t be like that.”

While Parsons’ comments were more directed toward defending Wilson, he jumped on X, formerly Twitter, to insinuate that the Giants’ issues don’t solely fall on Jones’ shoulders.

“The Daniel Jones play, they talk about Daniel Jones so much, but I saw five people just come free like how is he supposed to make that read when he has six to eight defensive linemen in his face?” Parsons said.

It’s not too often you see an opposing player, especially a defensive player, stand up for two quarterbacks, but given Parsons’ lengthy remarks about the two situations it’s clearly bothered him to the point where he felt the need to say something.