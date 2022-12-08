Micah Parsons Blasts Joe Biden After Prisoner Swap For Brittney Griner: ‘Still Not Voting For You’

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons wasted no time in calling out President Joe Biden following the news of Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison via a prisoner swap.

Griner was arrested in February at an airport in Moscow when customs officials said she was carrying vape cartridges containing hash oil.

When Griner pleaded guilty to the drug charges in July, she explained she had “packed in a hurry.” She was sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted in a show trial.

Griner was released in return for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, aka ‘The Merchant of Death,’ who is known to be the most notorious arms deal in the history of the world.

Meanwhile, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan is still sitting in a Russian prison after being accused of spying in December of 2018.

Parsons, and many others, took issue with the fact that the Biden administration seems to have prioritized freeing Griner before a former service member who is wrongfully being detained.

Twitter/MicahhParsons11

Biden confirmed during a brief press conference on Thursday morning that “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.” He also went on to say Griner “represents the best of America.”

Parsons wasn’t done criticizing the President, as 45 minutes later he quote tweeted a post from Biden’s official account writing “We still not voting for you!”

There is no question that millions of Americans share Parson’s frustrations about Whelan’s situation and how Griner’s unfolded, but seeing the Cowboys’ star go public with his anger is certainly surprising.

What isn’t surprising is Parsons feeling the need to explain his tweets calling out the President. He wants the record to show that he’s “the furthest thing from a Trump supporter” but “not a fan of Biden either.”

Twitter/MicahhParsons11

