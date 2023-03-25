Miami Marlins Are Going To Party Like It’s 1993 With Teal Throwback Uniforms, But Only For Home Games… On Fridays

Videos by OutKick

The Miami Marlins will be bringing back an old look this season, but only for select games and not full-time like they probably should.

The team’s teal (because it was the ’90s and everything was teal) uniforms that they wore for their inaugural season in 1993 are coming back this year… but only on Fridays… at home.. excluding Lou Gehrig Day and Roberto Clemente Day…

Flashback to the past. ✨



The Marlins will be fitted in Florida Marlins uniforms same as the 1993 team in the organization's inaugural season for Friday home games this season (excluding Lou Gehrig Day and Roberto Clemente Day).



— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 24, 2023

The Marlins’ new retro threads coincide with the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

“The 2023 season represents a major milestone for our Franchise, and we are excited to celebrate the incredible history of this club and connecting it with the exciting future that lays ahead,” Marlins Vice President of Marketing Tiago Pinto said in a statement.

“The celebration of the 30th anniversary will be season-long, featuring the return of former players, incredible giveaways, and the beloved teal pinstripe uniforms.”

The Marlins wore versions of the teal logos from 1993 until 2011. It was the look the team was sporting for World Series wins in 1997 and 2003 as well.

I’m sure fans will be excited to see these back on a semi-regular basis. Will it put butts in seats for the Marlins, the team with the second-lowest average attendance last season?

No.

But still, pretty cool.

