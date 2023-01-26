Woman Screams As She’s Being Arrested During Airport Altercation

A pair of women were arrested Tuesday at Miami International Airport, and one of them didn’t handle it well.

Makyan Mercer and Janaeah Negash were taken into custody after an alleged altercation after arriving too late to get on their Frontier Airlines flight, according to NBC Miami. Mercer is accused of cutting a staffer’s face after throwing a plastic sign holder.

One of the women – it appeared to be Mercer – started absolutely screaming as police attempted to arrested and yelled, “Get off of me!” like she was dying. In video footage shared by ONLY in DADE, it looked like she was hardly being touched. The other woman didn’t cause a scene at all as police slapped the cuffs on.

Something must be in the water at MIA🤦‍♂️The passengers shown in the video were late for check in and physically assaulted a team member who required medical treatment😳| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/Nxh9ADkviq — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) January 25, 2023

“We are providing our full support to the injured team member and are appalled by the conduct of the two customers who were ultimately arrested. Both will be permanently banned from flying with us in the future,” Frontier Airlines said in a statement released following the bizarre airport moment.

Mercer now faces charges of aggravated battery, resisting arrest with violence and disorderly conduct, and her friend Negash has been charged with resisting arrest with violence and disorderly conduct, according to the same NBC Miami report.

Airport brawls are a tale as old as time.

In this situation, it seems like everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong. The dynamic duo showed up late, and instead of waiting for another flight, they allegedly decided to unleash their fury on a staffer.

Two women were arrested after an alleged altercation at Miami International Airport. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ONLYinDADE/status/1618307223243100161)

They didn’t get on their flight but the pair did earn a free police ride to booking. Not great, folks. Not great at all.

Also, I don’t know who needs to hear this, but screaming at the top of your lungs isn’t going to stop the cops from doing anything. Oh, you started yelling? Well, let’s just pop these cuffs off and send you on your way.

Once you’re being taken into custody, the time for talking has ended. Shut your mouth, say nothing and battle it out in court. That’s basic advice.

Instead, one of these women decided to give people a show for the ages. A win for the internet and a brutal loss for this airport pair.