Miami Hurricanes Fan Who Mimicked Texas A&M’s Yell Leaders Every Move During The Entire Game Is Comedic Gold

Texas A&M’s Yell Leaders have been in the headlines a lot over the past few weeks and deservedly so. Each year, as the college football season rolls around, the long-standing Aggie tradition of the Midnight Yell makes waves.

The Midnight Yell itself is cool. Every night prior to the game, fans gather together to practice their cheers for the next day. It makes for one of the most raucous and intimidating environments in college football.

However, the ‘Yell Leaders’ that lead the Midnight Yell are not so cool. Dressed in overalls, they pace with an awkward hitch in their giddy-up while delivering some cringeworthy disses about their opponents. It’s like a bad stand-up routine.

Now, the Yell Leaders don’t write the jokes. They stem from a tradition that is not particularly worth celebrating. When Texas A&M was a male-only school, female visitors would leave the game during blowouts. To try and keep them around, the underclassmen were forced to provide entertainment.

It has stuck ever since. Their Midnight Yell prior to the Miami game on Saturday was tough to watch.

On game day, the Yell Leaders lead the cheers with unique hand signals.

I researched for more info on Texas A&M Yell Leaders and found a handy signal chart…..but it leaves more questions than answers#AggieFactThursday pic.twitter.com/3cl2tZTw9p — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) October 7, 2021

On Saturday, It Was Not Just The Aggies Who Were Leading The Yells

A Miami fan joined in on the fun. Throughout the entire game, the Hurricanes fan, who was sitting in the Aggies section, mimicked each and every one of the Leader’s movements.

Forgot I took this video. The Miami guy in the orange shirt mimed the Yell Leader the entire game 😂. pic.twitter.com/BxCu5pnw2D — RLAlexander (@rlalexander12) September 19, 2022

Obviously, Texas A&M went on to win, so the Aggies got the last laugh. But the dedication from the Miami fan cannot go under-appreciated. It really could not have been funnier.