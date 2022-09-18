Yoked Ed Orgeron Surfaces At College Station, Gives Epic Miami-Texas A&M Pick

Ed Orgeron – America’s Coach – is ready for some primetime college football action between Texas A&M and Miami.

The former LSU coach is on hand for tonight’s showdown at College Station, and he is READY to roll with the Canes, baby!

Ed Orgeron rooting for Miami against Texas A&M

Love it. Love Ed Orgeron. Love Coach O. Love the “Go Tigers,” and love the Miami swag.

It’s all peak Orgeron and it reminds me of a better time in college football, when we got Coach O soundbites every single week and twice on Saturdays.

The atmosphere in College Station is absolutely electric tonight, with around 102,000 souls expected at Kyle Field.

Can Texas A&M beat Miami? Coach Ed Orgeron doesn’t think so! (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

That, by the way way, would be the fourth-largest crowd Miami has EVER played in front of.

Good luck, Tyler!

Still, I’ll take ‘The U’ with Coach O on my side. I don’t go against Ed Orgeron and neither should you!

The guy is a national treasure, and should be treated as such.

Besides, did anyone see this pep talk from Friday night’s Midnight Yell?

Miami Might Beat Texas A&M By 100 After Terrible Midnight Yell Speech

Hurricanes – and Coach O – by a billion.

Go Tigers, though!

Ed OrgeronMiamiTexas A&M

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

