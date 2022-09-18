Yoked Ed Orgeron Surfaces At College Station, Gives Epic Miami-Texas A&M Pick

Ed Orgeron – America’s Coach – is ready for some primetime college football action between Texas A&M and Miami.

The former LSU coach is on hand for tonight’s showdown at College Station, and he is READY to roll with the Canes, baby!

Moments before kickoff @Coach_EdOrgeron is on the field here in College Station. #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/JOze8U0zhK — Marcus Benjamin (@BenjaminRivals) September 17, 2022

Coach O is in the house pic.twitter.com/2kOahqK3Te — Your Personal Jesus (@TheLastJesus) September 17, 2022

Ed Orgeron rooting for Miami against Texas A&M

Love it. Love Ed Orgeron. Love Coach O. Love the “Go Tigers,” and love the Miami swag.

It’s all peak Orgeron and it reminds me of a better time in college football, when we got Coach O soundbites every single week and twice on Saturdays.

The atmosphere in College Station is absolutely electric tonight, with around 102,000 souls expected at Kyle Field.

That, by the way way, would be the fourth-largest crowd Miami has EVER played in front of.

Good luck, Tyler!

Still, I’ll take ‘The U’ with Coach O on my side. I don’t go against Ed Orgeron and neither should you!

The guy is a national treasure, and should be treated as such.

Besides, did anyone see this pep talk from Friday night’s Midnight Yell?

Hurricanes – and Coach O – by a billion.

Go Tigers, though!