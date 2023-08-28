Miami Hurricanes Fan Releases Cringe Diss Track Targeting Miami (OH)

Videos by OutKick

A Miami Hurricanes fan decided to do one of the things you shouldn’t ever do on the internet:

Go full cringe.

You shouldn’t ever go full cringe. It’s unforgivable and you can’t walk it back. Unfortunately for Miami Hurricanes superfan Coach Coop, that’s exactly what he did.

The Hurricanes open the season Friday against Miami (OH) and the two sides seem ready to mix it up after RedHawks QB Brett Gabbert claimed the real Miami is in Ohio.

Miami of Ohio QB Brett Gabbert says that they’re the real Miami.



“We’ll show them September 1st” pic.twitter.com/y7CVcZgjA0 — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) August 26, 2023

Coop decided to respond with a diss track that should be nuked off the internet for simply being way too cringe.

Give it a listen below.

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Diss Track – THE REAL MIAMI



I heard that quarterback @BrettGabbert has been running his mouth about our CANES, so we had to name drop in the diss track. We're gonna find out who THE REAL MIAMI is on Friday night! 🙌



You can watch the video on YouTube here:… pic.twitter.com/SpRejuMQ5h — Coop (@TheCoachCoop) August 27, 2023

Miami superfan Coach Coop releases all-time bad cringe diss track.

This man wrote the lyrics, filmed the video, presumably did a little editing and then decided to publish it online.

At no point during that entire time did he stop and think, “Do I really need to do this? Do I really need to share this on the internet? Is this necessary?”

That apparently never crossed Coach Coop’s mind. Nope. Instead, he hit publish and the rest is history. The internet is now going to roast the hell out of him.

Miami Hurricanes fan drops cringe diss track targeting Miami (OH). (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Never go full cringe, folks. Never do it. Plus, the Hurricanes are currently -16 on the spread for Friday night against the RedHawks.

This man is out here dropping diss tracks for a game that’s not even expected to be close. What are we doing here, folks?

Does nobody have any self-respect anymore? You probably shouldn’t ever drop a diss track for any reason. You definitely shouldn’t do it for a game when your team is a heavy favorite.

Miami opens the season Friday night against Miami (OH). The Hurricanes are heavy favorites against the RedHawks. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Next time, stop, think about it and then delete it before uploading it to X. If the Miami Hurricanes drop this game Friday night, this man’s existence on the internet is going to become a nightmare. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.