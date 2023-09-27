Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Reacts To California’s Skyrocketing Gas Prices: ‘Highway F*cking Robbery’

Living in the Golden State has been a nightmare for residents in recent months as the cost of living shoots through the roof. We’re not talking incrementally; we’re talking going from $5 a gallon for gas to a whopping $6 or $7!

Insane gas prices … doubling taxes on guns and ammo … California has become quite the paradise. Or a living hell.

Joining the call of outrage against the lib-lib blue state is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

If you know anything about Butler, he’s an honest cat. So when he stopped by an L.A. gas station and found out that his Bugatti needed close to $200 to fill up, Butler completely flipped.

Yes, there’s a joke to be made about Butler — an incredibly rich guy with a coffee side hustle — complaining about gas prices.

Then again, if Butler’s left aghast, imagine how the average driver in L.A. is dealing with these sky-high prices. …

“This is highway f*cking robbery,” Butler said, in total shock, filling up at a station. “Man, I’m tryna get some of this gas back. Do you think if I go in there and tell them I put the wrong gas in here they’ll give me a refund? Can’t believe this; I’m going electric!

“Can y’all believe it costs $184 to fill up a Bugatti?” Butler questioned.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom is out trying to sue oil companies over their profits and masquerading his beef with the purveyors of natural resources as a “fight” to lower prices. Keep in mind that California’s decreased oil supply and in-state refinery outages are driving up the price — sometimes over $.30 overnight. Consider it a clarion call to NOT vote this guy into the president’s seat once he inevitably announces a run for office.

Unless the rest of the United States WANTS to look like a Mad Max set piece.

In the end, Butler’s right … what a f*cking nightmare.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

