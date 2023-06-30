Miami Heat Seemingly Nix Deal With Conor McGregor After Mascot’s Trip To The Hospital

Videos by OutKick

Miami remains heated after MMA star Conor McGregor punched the lights out of the Heat’s mascot, Burnie.

A potential business deal between the Miami Heat and McGregor appears to have gone cold ever since the former UFC Champ showed up at Kaseya Center on June 4 for a skit with Burnie and went too far with the punch.

Conor McGregor is seen in attendance during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

McGregor appeared down in Miami to promote his new TIDL healing spray. According to a report by Page Six, the promotional deal between the team and TIDL (which included a custom patch on players’ jerseys) has apparently lost all steam.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

An insider with the situation told the outlet that the team has wiped all content featuring McGregor and TIDL from their social media ever since McGregor’s punch during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and Denver Nuggets.

The man inside Burnie’s outfit went to the hospital after the promotional skit. He took pain meds and was released.

Also adding fuel to the fire is the McGregor sexual assault allegation stemming from that same visit. A woman alleged that McGregor forced her into a restroom and sexually assaulted her. He has swatted the allegations, calling them a “shakedown” attempt.

Time heals all wounds, but the relationship between The Notorious and the Heat may officially be over.