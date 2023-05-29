According To FAA Records, The Miami Heat Are Scheduled To Fly To Denver After Game 7 In Boston

Videos by OutKick

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics meet in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night. If the Heat win, they would need to travel to Denver for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Nuggets. And, according to FAA records, that’s exactly what they’re planning to do.

The Heat have a flight scheduled to Denver, not Miami, after the game tonight, per FAA records. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 29, 2023

You have to respect the positive energy that the Heat are putting out into the universe. Why not plan for the best-case scenario? Even though, as -7.5-point road underdogs, most people don’t expect the Heat to win.

But the Heat expect the Heat to win, and that’s all that matters.

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics look on during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Now, Slater did point out that diverting the flight to Miami — should their quest for victory fall short — is not all that difficult.

Either they take the flight, "divert" to Miami, or as at least one person said, Riley tells them to walk home. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 29, 2023

would assume there'd be a "diversion" should the script not be followed. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 29, 2023

That’s true, it’s not tough for them to change the plans. Obviously, the team isn’t flying to Denver should it lose.

But I don’t necessarily think it discounts the point. Since the team is planning to fly straight to Denver if it wins, everyone on the team presumably packed for Denver.

They must have — they’re not going to Miami. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Thursday. So, they could have flown home after Monday’s game, packed for their extended trip to Denver, and then left Tuesday.

Sure, they’re saving an extra flight and adding nearly an entire day to get acclimated to the Denver altitude. It makes perfect sense to head straight to Colorado.

But don’t discount the fact that the entire team already planned to do that. There’s some confidence and swagger associated with making victory plans.

And, anything can happen in a Game 7. A confident team is a tough team to beat. You’d think the Heat might not be super confident, given that they’ve lost three-straight and blown a three-game lead.

But I like the fact that losing is not in the gameplan whatsoever.

That’s how you have to think heading into a do-or-die scenario.