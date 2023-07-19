Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Says He Sometimes Hates Being Famous, Wishes He Could ‘Just Be Normal’

Videos by OutKick

This is a big season for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. There are high expectations on the team and on him. The biggest factor on whether or not the team competes this season is if Tagovailoa can stay healthy.

Since taking over as the team’s starting QB midway through his rookie season, Tagovailoa has missed nine games due to injury. He suffered injuries in the first half of two games, missing the second half. That’s, essentially, ten missed games in 44 opportunities. Not ideal.

All of that must take its toll on Tagovailoa, who obviously wants to play and play well. But during a recent interview with the Palm Beach Post, Tagovailoa really opened up about some tough issues.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa opened up during a recent interview and talked about the perils of being a famous athlete. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

He admitted that being famous isn’t something he enjoys. In fact, he sometimes longs to be “normal.”

“I am a very private person. I think people somewhat understand that. But I really, I really do like my privacy,” Tagovailoa said. “There are a lot of moments where I wish I could just be normal. Where I could just do things that I would normally have done in high school or growing up.

“It’s the best when people treat you the way they treat you not knowing who you are, not because of who you are but because that’s who they are as a person.”

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has an interesting perspective for a young athlete

That’s a very mature comment from a 25-year-old. It seems Tua Tagovailoa has a good handle on recognizing people in his life who just want him for his fame or his money.

That’s an important factor often overlooked by professional athletes. For some, it leads to big-time trouble.

To hear Tagovailoa speak that way indicates that he has a strong level of maturity.

Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins prepare to take the field against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

I admit that I have been hard on him in the past. That’s all based on his football ability, mind you. I think he’s a decent quarterback and can win games — perhaps even a championship — under the right circumstances.

But he’s not going to ever be a guy who carries a team on his back. The good news is that the Miami Dolphins don’t need him to do that.

They have electric offensive weapons in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Get them the ball and get out of their way.

If Tua Tagovailoa can do that — and stay healthy — it should be a fun year for the team in South Beach and Miami Dolphins fans across the country.