Miami Dolphins Getting Good News On QBs Tua Tagovailoa And Teddy Bridgewater

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater remain in the concussion protocol, but both are expecting to get back on the practice field this week.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, will return to practice for the first time since that ugly sack on Amazon’s national streaming service. He will be limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Tagovailoa is not expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. So he will miss his second consecutive start. But it is possible the starter could clear the remaining portions of the concussion protocol by the end of the week. That would set him on course to start Miami’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 23.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins signals at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is also in the concussion protocol, is also expecting to get back on the practice field this week, at least on a limited basis initially. His practice week will not begin Wednesday, but could be Thursday or Friday. And he remains hopeful he can play Sunday against the Vikings — the team that drafted him in 2014.

Bridgewater has been asymptomatic and has passed all the testing so far so there’s optimism for his availability.

Bridgewater, it should be noted, did not suffer a concussion against the New York Jets on Sunday. He was removed from the game after only one pass in the game because the NFL spotter is said to have noticed him stumble after taking a hard hit on his only attempt.

That automatically took Bridgewater out and forced the Dolphins to play third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, a rookie drafted in the seventh round, against the Jets.

Bridgewater has told multiple sources and teammates he is feeling fine and concussion free, OutKick reported earlier this week.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero