Miami Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Is Absolutely Defeated After Dumb Questions

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel opened his Friday presser with a simple request …

Can we please, for the love of God, talk about the Minnesota Vikings?!

Once the early season darlings of the NFL, it’s been a rocky two weeks for McDaniel and the Dolphins.

They lost Tua Tagovailoa in the Week 4 Thursday night game to a severe concussion, and then McDaniel and the organization were under a microscope for the next week for their handling of the situation.

They finally got cleared of any wrongdoing, only to then lose Tagovailoa’s replacement, Teddy Bridgewater, on the first offensive play last Sunday against the Jets to a … concussion?

Bridgewater had no symptoms Sunday, hasn’t had any all week, yet remains in the concussion protocol.

The Dolphins ended up getting thrashed because rookie Skylar Thompson was forced into action, and he’ll once again start this week because both Tagovailoa and Bridgewater remain in the protocol.

It’s been a rough two weeks for Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins embroiled in ping-pong table controversy

On top of alllllllllll of that, McDaniel has been PEPPERED with questions about the team’s ping-pong table in the locker room.

The first-year coach said early in the week it was removed so players could focus more on the game, only for Tyreek Hill to tongue-and-cheek follow that up by saying it was actually just removed so they could order a better one.

Which brings us back to Friday’s presser, where McDaniel stepped the podium begging for just ONE question about Sunday’s game.

Mike McDaniel is literally all of us! 😂😂😂 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/eiHlKD13Xp — I Ain't Him (@Phincane) October 14, 2022

Someone, anyone, please ask this man a freaking football question. Please!

Nope. Not on our watch, Mike. We need to know if Tua and Teddy are out of the protocol and we need to know ASAP.

What a look from McDaniel after that question. Just stares right into the soul of the ballsy reporter who opens the Q&A with anything but a Vikings question.

For what it’s worth, yes, both Dolphins’ QBs are STILL in the concussion protocol … even though Bridgewater never had one.

Another brilliant jump-the-gun rule change by the NFL!