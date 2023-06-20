Mexico Fires Coach Diego Cocca After Blowout Loss To USMNT

Videos by OutKick

Mexico’s men’s national soccer team is saying hasta la vista to head coach Diego Cocca, who was dismissed from his duties Monday.

Cocca and the rest of his coaching staff were dumped, just days after Mexico lost in a CONCACAF Nations League match against the United States, 3-0.

The controversial game ended early after fans chanted “homophobic” remarks at the American players.

The match took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with several red cards administered in Mexico’s loss.

Cocca had a 3-3-1 record following Thursday’s match. Jaime Lozano was named Mexico’s interim coach, days before the team takes on Honduras at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Mexico’s Loss A Result of ‘Bad Habits’

The head of Mexico’s soccer federation, Juan Carlos Rodriguez, spoke on the decision to part ways with Cocca. Rodriguez added that circumstances surrounding Thursday’s heated loss, including a streak of “bad habits” contributed to the team’s disappointing result.

“In the last week, I have found many deficiencies,” the federation commissioner said. “A game against the United States can be lost, there’s always that risk because this is football and the win can go one way or the other. What cannot be accepted was the way in which it happened.”

Rodriguez added, “This phase has been flawed by the disorder in decision-making, by the lack of processes, rigor, and transparency in appointments, and by a perfect storm in the bad habits that we’ve been dragging for so many years.

“The natural thing to do would be to wait for the end of the Gold Cup, but today we don’t have time to waste. So I inform you that I’ve made the decision to terminate the contract of Diego Martin Cocca and the members of his coaching staff.”

Cocca has led El Tri since Feb. 10. He previously served as manager for Tigres UANL club.

Adios, Diego!

