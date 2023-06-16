USMNT-Mexico Match Ends Early After Four Red Cards, Homophobic Chants From Mexico Supporters

Videos by OutKick

Every time the United State Men’s National Team takes the pitch against Mexico things turn up a notch, but tensions hit a fever pitch during Thursday night’s CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. The USMNT routed its rival 3-0, but that was far from the story of the night.

The match featured four red cards, two players from each side being ejected, homophobic chants from Mexican supporters, and an early whistle to end the match with time remaining.

Homophobic chants were reportedly heard throughout the contest, which was being held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The referee halted the match in the 90th minute due to the chants, and ultimately blew the final whistle in the eight minute of stoppage time, with four minutes remaining.

Mexican fans can be seen and heard shouting the homophobic slur as USMNT keeper Matt Turner fired off a goal kick late in the match:

“In terms of the chant, I want to make it very clear first and foremost, for our beliefs and our culture, it has no place in the game,” USMNT interim coach B.J. Callaghan said after the game. “It has no place in our value system.”

As for tensions flaring on the field, things really got amped up in the 69th minute when Folarin Balogun was blatantly tackled from behind. Benches cleared, and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie became an instant legend after having his shirt ripped at the collar before kissing the USA badge as he walked off the pitch.

“The boys told me it was going to be intense, but I’m definitely still shocked by the events,” Balogun said after the match.

Things escalated after Folarin Balogun was tackled on this play.



(via @CBSSportsGolazo) pic.twitter.com/NGnVds6PPG — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) June 16, 2023

INJECT THIS IN MY VEINS 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NVPdBBbcgQ — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) June 16, 2023

Fifteen minutes later, things weren’t exactly cooled off between the two sides. Sergino Dest didn’t like being tackled in the corner of the pitch and retaliated, as did Mexican fans in the stands by throwing trash at players.

Christian Pulisic led the USMNT in the win over Mexico with a pair of goals while Ricardo Pepi got on the scoresheet for the Americans as well. Mexico finished the match with just one shot on goal.

On top of the four red cards in the match, two of which were handed to Dest and McKennie, there was an additional nine yellow cards handed out.

Next up for the USMNT is a visit with Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League Final on June 18.