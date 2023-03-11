Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Models Lingerie, Hooters Danielle Is Ready For March Madness & A Vegetarian Dog That Prefers Meat

Videos by OutKick

Baseball in Taiwan is electric

For those of you who somehow missed Friday’s edition of Morning Screencaps, you likely missed the announcement that I would be filling in for Joe today as well. He’s on the road in Savannah for the Screencaps Spring Break.

Bars, sports, and the Savannah Bananas are all on the schedule. I’m sure there will be a full report filed from his trip on Monday.

On this fine Saturday morning we’re going to get started with baseball in Taiwan. The World Baseball Classic is going on, which I have to admit I never watch, and there are clips making the rounds on social media that can’t be ignored.

The clips involve Team Taiwan. I don’t know if their team is any good at playing baseball or not, but the country has figured out how to make baseball more entertaining.

The games have been turned into an absolute party. A party that includes cheerleaders dancing on dugouts. Fans are up out of their seats dancing and singing. The atmosphere is electric.

If you’re not already pumped for the World Baseball Classic, the cheerleaders for Team Taiwan will have you ready to run through a brick wall pic.twitter.com/R7C61NVkPQ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 6, 2023

It’s like this for every at bat for every #Taiwan player, the entire game. I think the cheerleaders and fans get more exercise than the players ⁦@WBCBaseball⁩ pic.twitter.com/EYZdal4SDk — Kevin Terrell (@terrellissimo) March 8, 2023

It is a PARTY right now at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium 🕺💃 pic.twitter.com/y95U32MaUh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 10, 2023

Aaron Rodgers is on his way out of Green Bay?

Imagine having the career Aaron Rodgers has had during the regular season and leaving Green Bay with just one ring. With every day that passes that seems more likely.

Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy talked about Aaron Rodgers’ future and he didn’t give any indication that it would be in Green Bay with the Packers.

Murphy was talking in the past tense while mentioning Rodgers. He even brought up having him back to retire his number. They’re looking to create a “win for both sides” he explained.

The win for both sides is looking more and more like Rodgers-less Packers roster. This is Jordan Love’s team.

The next stop in Rodgers mirroring his career after Brett Favre would be in New York with the Jets. You hate to see it.

I asked Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy why they let the Jets talk with Aaron Rodgers.



“It’s a situation where I think we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers. Hopefully it’ll create a situation where it’s a win for both sides.” pic.twitter.com/JNTOnO4VPv — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) March 10, 2023

Elon Musk tweets Free Jacob Chansley

Elon Musk, like many others, watched the video we were never supposed to see and came to the conclusion that at least one guy who entered the Capitol on January 6 got screwed. The QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley.

Chansley received a sentence of 41 months in prison for his role in the riots. He’s been portrayed as one of the violent leaders of the so-called insurrection. The video from inside the Capitol tells a much different story about his day.

The QAnon Shaman received a police escort as he walked around the Capitol. The two officers even assisted him as he made his way to the Senate floor.

Did Chansley commit a crime on January 6? Absolutely. Was he a violent man looking to overthrow the government? Hardly.

Free Jacob Chansley https://t.co/8BbeXF2Fye — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2023

Chansley got 4 years in prison for a non-violent, police-escorted tour!?



Dave Chapelle was violently assaulted on stage by a guy with a knife. That guy got a $3000 fine & no prison time. https://t.co/qDRWxozD8B — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2023

Musk’s “Free Jacob Chansley” tweet was met with claims that he’s part of the MAGA movement. He replied to those claims, “I’m not part of MAGA, but I do believe in fairness of justice.”

“Chansley was falsely portrayed in the media as a violent criminal who tried to overthrow the state and who urged others to commit violence,” his reply continued.

“But here he is urging people to be peaceful and go home. And the other video shows him calmly walking in the Capitol building, being escorted by officers and then thanking the officers.”

That seems like a reasonable response. Especially given that there has never been video of Chansley that shows him being violent at the Capitol. If it exists someone should release it.

Somehow Musk’s response was categorized as “denying a violent event.” Which is hilarious and the comedy of such a ridiculous response was not lost on Musk.

Have you considered a career in comedy? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

Daylight saving time is still a thing

Don’t forget the time changes this weekend. Unfortunately we spring forward and lose an hour. That doesn’t mean there isn’t time for Screencaps. There’s always time for that.

