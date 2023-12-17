Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Hits The Gym, Hooters Hall Of Famer Gianna Tulio Is Engaged & Jake Browning Revenge Game

Videos by OutKick

Bowl Season has arrived

It’s officially Bowl Season. Who doesn’t love this time of year?

Sure the College Football regular season, and all of the madness that goes along with it, have come to an end, but from now until New Years we’re going to be up to our eyeballs in Bowl games.

On Saturday we had everything from the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl to the Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk.

Our host, ladies and gentlemen.



🕺 @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/zkWl7YTyR1 — Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk (@LABowlGame) December 17, 2023

There’s almost nothing better than turning on the TV and catching a random game with a couple of teams you probably haven’t seen a whole lot of throughout the season.

College football in the rain is so much fun. #CureBowl pic.twitter.com/ZXte0snoqE — Justin Jones (@NCGridiron) December 16, 2023

I said almost nothing better, because this time of year also brings with it Saturday NFL football. It gives me a warm and fuzzy feeling just typing the words out.

Throw in the fact that it’s Week 15 and the playoffs are taking shape and we end up with some extended playoff action. This is where we can see a team catch some and go on run winning big game after big game.

Jake Browning revenge game

The perfect example of that was Saturday’s Vikings and Bengals game. A couple of 7-6 teams taking on each other with their starting quarterbacks gone for the rest of the season.

Both needed a win in the worst way. Nick Mullens and Jake Browning going at didn’t sound like the most exciting game on paper, but it had everything.

Little did we know that it was also a Jake Browning revenge game. That just puts the cherry on top of a 21 point 4th quarter by the Bengals to force overtime.

And there was this effort by Tee Higgins to get in the end zone. It’s one of the most insane touchdowns you’ll ever see. It came without Ja’Marr Chase, who left the game with what turned out to be a separated shoulder, and with less than a minute left in the game to setup the game tying extra point.

The Bengals defense came up big by stopping the Vikings offense on back-to-back tush push attempts. Their offense then took over and setup the game winning field goal in overtime.

The Bengals comeback win 27-24 was complete. As was the Jake Browning revenge game. He completed 29 of 42 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

Browning called being cut by the Vikings “probably the sh*ttiest one.”

#Bengals QB Jake Browning admits today’s game vs. the #Vikings meant a little bit more because they previously cut him:



"I've been cut my fair share of times, but that was probably the shi*tiest one."



(🎥 @CalebNoeTV)



pic.twitter.com/UzSnFfcz0X — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 16, 2023

What happens after a comeback revenge overtime game win like that? A “random” drug test from the NFL. Browning shared the text message he received after the game. Interesting timing from the league.

The best part about Saturday NFL games is there’s another day filled with just as much on the line for teams trying to sneak into the playoffs.

Kids called a sex hotline after watching The Santa Claus

Let’s switch gears entirely before we get to what Yanet Garcia has been up to lately in the “Stuff You Guys Sent In” portion. Let’s talk about the 1994 movie The Santa Claus and its link to a sex hotline.

Tis the season after all.

It turns out the Tim Allen Christmas classic had kids dialing up a 1-800 number after its initial release.

In the scene, which was removed from future releases according to the internet, Allen’s character Scott Calvin is handed a slip of paper by his ex-wife. The slip of paper has the phone number to her new husband’s mom’s house.

Allen looks at the paper and says, “1-800-SPANK-ME? I know that number!”

Kids apparently went home and dialed the number because it was the 90s and that’s what kids did for entertainment. Hopefully this little nugget of useless knowledge helps you get through the movie the next time you’re forced to sit down and watch it.

That’s all I got this morning. Happy scrolling, enjoy some NFL action, hopefully your team has more than one win and still has something to play for, I’ll see you on Christmas Eve.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on X, as is my inbox at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

That’s one way to convert in overtime.



A wild 2-point conversion from Montana, and they hold on to win 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/WR40brpknV — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 17, 2023

Another look at Minshew's hospital pass to Pittman pic.twitter.com/1qf8O4dw69 — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) December 16, 2023

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is expected to be medically cleared to play next week, per @AdamSchefter



The comeback is really happening… pic.twitter.com/pgg742ZaSE — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 17, 2023

This might be the worst interception anybody has ever thrown pic.twitter.com/4By1SAXc9E — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 16, 2023

