Mexican Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Cranks Up The Heat, Madelene Wright Hits The Shower & Younghoe Koo Is A Man Of The People

The Put-in-Bay Two-Club Invitational is going down this morning and Joe is already on island time. Which means, like or not, you’re stuck with me due to reception issues from the island.

It could be worse. You could be starting your weekend without any Screencaps at all. Nobody wants that. Mowing on Thursdays frees up time for the weekend and that requires some proper motivation before getting the day going.

So for those of us not enjoying all that the “Augusta of the Great Lakes” has to offer on this fine day we’ve got a decent Screencaps lined up to get the weekend going.

But first, let’s hope the 79 degree, partly sunny and not as warm but humid, weather forecast holds up for Joe and company during today’s golf tournament.

Let’s also hope for plenty of moments like this one for those who ventured out to the Put-in-Bay Country Club this weekend.

That’s how golf tournament legends are made. Sink a putt like this out on the course on a Saturday morning and there better be a celebration like that to follow.

It’s a moment that will live on forever.

Kylie Jenner is not dating her oldest friend

Now to more pressing matters. Kylie Jenner admits to having breast implants but denies being in a relationship with her oldest friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

That’s right. Kylie finally owned up to what people had already assumed and she denied. The now 25-year-old had a boob job at 19. A move she now regrets.

The ink hadn’t even dried on that when she had another rumor to address. That rumor is that she’s in a relationship with her oldest friend.

According to Kylie and her oldest friend Stassie, they’re not in a relationship beyond their friendship. They just like to “kiss each other and stuff” when they drink and they’re just “obsessed with each other.”

You know, things friends do.

“Isn’t it so funny that everyone thinks that we’re dating these days? When we get a little alcohol in our system, like we just like to kiss each other and stuff?” Kylie said.

Kylie Jenner denies rumors that she’s hooking up with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou after sharing photo of them kissing back in February:



“When we get a little alcohol in our system, we just like to kiss each other and stuff.” pic.twitter.com/i8uU5DSJnD — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 27, 2023

“Why do people think that’s so weird, like we’re just obsessed with each other?” Stassie asks.

I guess we’ll have to wait a few more years before we get the official word on these two. Another masterful job by Kris Jenner putting these headlines out in the same week.

I know it’s something that should just be ignored, but I have to admit it she got me with these two headlines.

Sofia Vergara is not aging at all

Earlier this month Sofia Vergara turned 51. A few days after birthday came the news that she and her husband Joe Manganiello are getting divorced.

A joint statement was fired off while Sofia celebrated the news in Italy by unloading some fresh swimsuit content.

The statement read, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A fitting tribute to the newly single actress hit social media this week and confirmed what we all suspected. She isn’t aging at all.

It’s obvious when you watch the video, which starts out with a 23-year-old Sofia Vergara in 1995 all the way through 2023, that she’s found the fountain of youth.

Not a bad start to a Saturday morning if you ask me. It gets much better below. Now let’s get after it and make this a productive day.

As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on Twitter or if you prefer to send your love via email you can do so at sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

Meanwhile in Baltimore pic.twitter.com/xqbA2siXtK — Melanie Newman (@MelanieLynneN) July 28, 2023

Did you know the Late-Night shows have been shutdown for almost 3 months during the writers strike … and nobody cared or missed them?



🤣 pic.twitter.com/Eck2XxftIv — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 28, 2023

“Why did we pitch to him? He’s the only fucking guy on the team that can hit” -Matt Chapman after Shohei Ohtani's home run pic.twitter.com/rqKMmF0Rvp — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 29, 2023

Knees picked a TERRIBLE time to go out 😭 (via charmstah/TT) pic.twitter.com/Qp1HuozC5k — Overtime (@overtime) July 28, 2023

Wearing a watch will never been this cool again… pic.twitter.com/n5DSAshtER — I❤️80s𝕏 (@IL0VEthe80s) July 26, 2023

The rain delay is turning Luke Combs fans against each other at the Linc pic.twitter.com/5RSg2klxEz — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) July 29, 2023

How much should a guy spend on a engagement ring? pic.twitter.com/OaFAdZSfts — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 28, 2023

Joe Kelly gets traded back to the Dodgers on the same day that this happened three years ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/rHySxRY55l — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 28, 2023

BREAKING: Elon has announced his new marketing team for X pic.twitter.com/j7awEqmkpy — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) July 29, 2023